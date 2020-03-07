You are here

University of Washington suspends in-person classes and exams amid coronavirus outbreak

Sat, 07/03/2020 - 1:27am

University of Washington suspends in-person classes and exams amid coronavirus outbreak | 06 March 2020 | The University of Washington is suspending in-person classes starting Monday as the Seattle region grapples with an outbreak of COVID-19. It is the first American university to shut down in response to the novel coronavirus, which has been spreading in Washington for weeks. Health officials this week recommended "social distancing" to prevent the virus from spreading further. They asked employers to encourage employees to work from home when possible, advice that Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and other companies in Seattle have heeded. UW classes will be conducted online for the rest of the quarter, which ends March 20.

