University suspends professor for criticizing Barack Obama, Kamala Harris in tweets --His adjunct salary pays for his wife's medical treatment | 19 May 2020 | "You now have to prove you're not guilty instead of them proving that you are." That's what a conservative instructor told The College Fix in an exclusive interview Monday, hours after his university suspended him from teaching scheduled summer classes because of his tweets. John Tieso is already considering legal action against the local news station that first connected his Twitter account to his adjunct professor job at Catholic University of America. He hasn't ruled out suing the university, either.