Utah Democrat diagnosed with coronavirus hospitalized after experiencing shortness of breath | 22 March 2020 | Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah), a freshman lawmaker who last week announced that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus, said Sunday that he was hospitalized after experiencing a shortness of breath. In a statement from his office Sunday evening, the Utah Democrat said that the incident occurred Friday and stated that he had to receive oxygen through a mask after struggling to maintain proper oxygen levels in his blood. "I am now off oxygen and feeling relatively better," McAdams said. "I'm very grateful to the skilled hospital medical staff for their efficient and effective treatment, as well as their preparations.