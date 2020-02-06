Utah's other Republican senator distances himself from Romney | 05 Feb 2020 | Utah Sen. Mike Lee (R) distanced himself from home-state colleague Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) Wednesday evening, tweeting that “those who voted to remove” President Trump from office were "very wrong." ...Romney voted to remove Trump from office by supporting the first article, charging Trump with abuse of power. He and all other Senate Republicans voted to dismiss the second article, alleging obstruction of Congress. He was the only Republican to vote for conviction on either article. After the vote, Lee congratulated Trump for beating the push to remove him from office and the ballot in 2020.