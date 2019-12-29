Vaccine Market Valued at $93 Billion by 2026 | 26 Dec 2019 | A recent report by Fortune Business Insights projects the value of the world market for vaccines to reach $93.08 billion by 2026, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7 percent during the forecast period. One of the main drivers of the vaccine market is the need for greater supplies of vaccines, given stricter government vaccination policies. Pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, international organizations and hospitals are becoming more focused on administering vaccines on a regular basis. In addition, government surveillance systems in many countries are driving legislative mandates requiring more and more people to receive vaccines recommended by the state.