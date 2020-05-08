Ventura County clarifies claims it would force people from homes into coronavirus 'isolation centers' | 07 May 2020 | Ventura County officials were forced Wednesday to apologize and clarify that those who could not isolate or quarantine themselves would never be forcibly removed from their homes as part of an effort to further contain the spread of the coronavirus. Video circulated on social media showed Dr. Robert Levin, the director of Ventura County Public Health, speaking before the board of supervisors Tuesday about a plan to hire up to 50 new "contact tracing investigators" to "find people who have COVID-19 and immediately isolate them, find every one of their contacts, make sure they stay quarantined and check in with them every day." Levin admitted his poor messaging during another press conference Wednesday, stressing those who test positive or who are identified by officials as having come in contact with an infected person would not be forcibly removed from their homes. His apology came after several social media users suggested the county would forcibly remove children who tested positive for COVID-19 from their parents' homes and place them in quarantine centers.