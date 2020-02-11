Virginia House Passes Bill That Bans Assault Weapons – And More | 11 Feb 2020 | Virginia's House of Delegates voted Tuesday to pass a bill that bans assault weapons and other firearm accessories. The sale, transportation, transferring, manufacturing, purchasing, or possessing of an assault firearm would be prohibited according to the bill. Anyone involved in these acts would be charged with a Class 6 felony. Sponsored by Delegate Mark Levine, a Democrat, House Bill 961 passed with a 51-48 vote on Tuesday afternoon.