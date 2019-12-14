Virginia National Guard responds after Democratic lawmaker suggests it may be needed to enforce gun control measures | 13 Dec 2019 | The Virginia National Guard on Friday responded to a Democratic lawmaker after he suggested that it may be needed to enforce new gun legislation. The remarks from Rep. A. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) suggesting that Gov. Ralph Northam (D) "may have to nationalize the National Guard to enforce the law" comes as dozens of counties across Virginia have declared themselves "Second Amendment sanctuaries" after Democrats took over the state legislature last election. "We have received multiple questions regarding proposed legislation for the 2020 General Assembly session and the authority of the Governor of Virginia to employ the Virginia National Guard in a law enforcement role," the Virginia National Guard wrote in a statement posted on Twitter Friday. "We understand and respect the passion people feel for the U.S. Constitution and 2nd Amendment rights. We will not speculate about the possible use of the Virginia National Guard," it added.