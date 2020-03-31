Virginia governor issues statewide stay-at-home order effective through June 10 | 30 March 2020 | Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statewide stay-at-home order that's effective immediately and will remain in place until June 10, unless the governor rescinds it. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will order state residents to remain at home with some exceptions, as the state steps up its effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, a source familiar with the order said. Northam's order will allow people to leave their homes to seek a wide array of essential services like medical attention, food, banking and more.The order will also close the state's beaches to swimming and sunbathing.