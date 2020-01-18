Virginia's Ralph Northam to ban guns from Capitol grounds, officials say | 14 Jan 2020 | Fearing a repeat of the deadly violence that engulfed Charlottesville [a false flag, six ways to Sunday] more than two years ago, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) plans to declare a temporary emergency Wednesday banning all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square ahead of a massive rally planned next week over gun rights. That's according to two state officials who were briefed on the plans but not authorized to speak publicly about them...Northam's planned announcement comes days after Democratic leaders used a special rules committee to ban guns inside the Capitol and a legislative office building. That ban did not include Capitol grounds, which are under the governor's control and are where a huge number of gun-rights advocates are expected to rally Monday.