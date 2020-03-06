Virus is biological attack on China and Iran, Iranian civil defense chief claims --Brigadier general says analysis and 'certain news reports' point to the source of the virus being a hostile state 'with economic goals' | 04 March 2020 | The Head of Iran's Civil Defense Organization, Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali, said Tuesday that media fear-mongering over the new corornavirus and the spread of the disease in his country bolsters claims that the virus is a biological attack on China and Iran. The virus is known to have killed dozens and infected thousands in Iran. "A study of the consequences of the virus in terms of tolls or the extent of the epidemic and the type of media propaganda over this issue that is aimed at increasing fear and panic among people strengthens the speculations that a biological attack has been launched against China and Iran with economic goals," Jalali told Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency.