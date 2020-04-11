W.H.O. Leader: Now We Must Snatch People From Their Homes to Defeat Coronavirus Pandemic | 10 April 2020 | Dr. Michael Ryan, who serves as executive director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, is ready to take the coronavirus emergency measures to the next level. He wants to invade people's homes and take their loved ones in order to protect the public health. "In most parts of the world, due to lockdown, most of the transmission that's actually happening in many countries now is happening in the household at family level," Ryan said last week. "In some senses, transmission has been taken off the streets and pushed back into family units." "Now, we need to go and look in families to find those people who may be sick and remove them and isolate them in a safe and dignified manner," he added.