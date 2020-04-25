W.H.O. Pushed Draconian Lockdown Rules that were Followed by Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx to Ruin US Economy | 25 April 2020 | It is clear now that the so-called experts at the IHME and CDC utterly failed in their ever-changing models and predictions on the coronavirus. In fact, they were off by a month on the first COVID-19 deaths in the US and off by MILLIONS in their models that explain the breadth of the disease in the US. This impacted their decisions on how to confront the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. The current draconian measures to battle this flu-like virus were pushed by Dr. Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx... And now we know where Fauci and Birx got their plans to lockdown and destroy the US economy. From the W.H.O. Dr. Ned Nikolov discovered it was the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) that proposed the lockdown rules for pandemics. This is the same organization that misled the global community for weeks while the coronavirus spread throughout China and beyond.