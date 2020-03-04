Wake County man tests positive for novel coronavirus, traveled through RDU in late February | 03 March 2020 | (North Carolina) A man has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Wake County, health officials said Tuesday. In a news release, Governor Roy Cooper (D) said the patient is currently at home in isolation. Officials said the patient contracted the virus after visiting a nursing home in Seattle, Wash., that is linked to seven deaths related to the novel coronavirus. North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen said in a news conference that the patient flew on a plane from Washington. In a written statement, a representative for Raleigh-Durham International Airport said the patient traveled through RDU on February 22.