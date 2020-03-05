Warren drops out of presidential race | 05 March 2020 | Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) ended her presidential bid Thursday after failing to gain traction in the 2020 Democratic primary race. Warren made the announcement to her staff on Thursday morning, saying her campaign achieved progress bringing attention to a number of different platforms...Warren championed a number of progressive proposals on the campaign trail, often telling voters and reporters that she "had a plan for that" when asked about specific issues. The senator's campaign was largely based on taking on what she branded as a corrupt financial system in the U.S.