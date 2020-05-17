OMG. I am finally without speech. It is time for *open rebellion.* Who will lead us? Washington governor: Those who don't cooperate with 'contact tracers' and tests not allowed to leave home | 16 May 2020 | Washington Governor Jay Inslee (D) indicated that people who refuse to cooperate with contact tracers or refuse coronavirus testing won't be allowed to leave their homes, even to go to the grocery store or pharmacy. "When it comes to contact tracing, how are you guys going to handle people or families who want to refuse to test or to self isolate? If they want to leave their home to get groceries I know you've said they can't do that; how will you make sure they don't?" a reporter asked him. "We will have attached to the families a family support person who will check in with them to see what they need on a daily basis," he responded. "If they can't get a friend to do their grocery shopping, we will help get them groceries in some fashion...We are going to be there on a daily basis for them -- now that's going to help encourage them to maintain their isolation too." The Lynwood Times summarized Inslee's remarks this way: "Therefore, those individuals that refuse to cooperate with contact tracers and/or refuse testing, those individuals will not be allowed to leave their homes to purchase basic necessities such as groceries and/or prescriptions. Those persons will need to make arrangements through friends, family, or a state provided 'family support personnel.'" [Petition: No to mandatory contact tracing and government surveillance for the coronavirus - Sign petition here.]