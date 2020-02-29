Washington state confirms first US death from coronavirus | 29 Feb 2020 |The U.S. reported on Saturday its first death from the coronavirus in King County in Washington state. Jamie Nixon, a public information officer with the Washington State Department of Health, said that a patient in the state has died from the infection. The patient was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions, who was tested at the Washington State Public Health Lab, according to U.S. health officials. There was no evidence that he got the infection through travel or contact with another infected person. Officials are investigating how he contracted the virus.