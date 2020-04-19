Washington state recalls 12,000 coronavirus test kits | 19 April 2020 | Washington state has recalled 12,000 coronavirus testing kits sent across the state due to a possible contamination, the department of health said Sunday. The health department said it was alerted about the possible quality control issue on Friday by UW Medicine. Some of the vials of the viral transport media (VTM), the fluid that preserves a specimen as it's transported, were an unusual color which led UW Medicine to reach out to the department of health.