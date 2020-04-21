Washington's field hospital to be dismantled before ever treating a patient | 20 April 2020 | The massive army field hospital that hundreds of troops built inside a Seattle convention center last week will be dismantled before treating a single patient. Instead, it will be redeployed to a state facing a more difficult battle against the coronavirus outbreak, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday. Nearly 300 soldiers from Fort Carson, Colo., and Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) near Tacoma, Wash., built the makeshift facility inside CenturyLink Field Event Center, normally home to the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and the Seattle Sounders of the MLS, for patients who do not have COVID-19.