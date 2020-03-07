'We Love Them': Trump Tours and Consoles Tornado-Ravaged Tennessee | 06 March 2020 | President Trump touched down Friday in Tennessee, where residents are still sorting through wreckage and seeking to rebuild after a series of deadly tornadoes blew through the state earlier this week. The president landed in Nashville and from there departed by helicopter for Cookeville, in Putnam County, where 18 residents died and dozens more were injured in the destruction Tuesday. All told across the state, authorities say at least 24 people died in the storms. "I have a message for the families of those that lost their lives: We love them. They're special people. It's an incredible place -- incredible state, tremendous heart," Trump told a news conference Friday in Cookeville, in front of the wreckage of a home. "Already you see people rebuilding."