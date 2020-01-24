'We simply can't get in': Assange lawyer complains about lack of access to WikiLeaks founder | 23 Jan 2020 | A lawyer representing Julian Assange has told a London court that the WikiLeaks founder's legal team is being restricted from meeting him and it is hampering preparation for his trial on extradition to the United States. Queen's Counsel Edward Fitzgerald told Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday that he has had great difficulty gaining access to Assange in Belmarsh prison to discuss evidence and take instructions from the Australian...Assange appeared in court via video link, saluting his supporters with a raised fist during the proceedings.