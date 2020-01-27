Wesleyan student tests negative for coronavirus, another Connecticut student being monitored for virus after reporting fever, cough | 27 Jan 2020 | A Wesleyan student who was monitored over the weekend for coronavirus, tested negative for the disease, a university spokesperson said Monday. The Wesleyan student, who had recently traveled through an airport with a confirmed case of the virus, was monitored over the weekend for the virus after they arrived at the university health center complaining of a fever and cough. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday that the student tested negative for the virus. Monday's news came as a second person in Connecticut is being tested for coronavirus.