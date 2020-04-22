You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Westport, Connecticut, police testing new 'pandemic drone' to monitor and analyze social distancing data

Wed, 22/04/2020 - 3:41am — legitgov

Westport, Connecticut, police testing new 'pandemic drone' to monitor and analyze social distancing data --The drone will detect people coughing in crowds. | 21 April 2020 | Westport, Connecticut, police are testing a technology company’s new "pandemic drone" to monitor and analyze data around social distancing and crowds at public beaches, train stations, parks and shopping centers. The drone, developed by Los Angeles-based company Draganfly, will use special sensors and computer vision systems -- but not facial recognition technology [yeah, for now] -- to monitor fever peoples' temperatures, heart and respiratory rates and detect people sneezing and coughing in crowds. [Note: You have to scroll down to the seventh item in "other news" to find this tidbit. The worst deep state rag in the United States, the Hartford Courant, buried it.]

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments