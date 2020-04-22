Westport, Connecticut, police testing new 'pandemic drone' to monitor and analyze social distancing data --The drone will detect people coughing in crowds. | 21 April 2020 | Westport, Connecticut, police are testing a technology company’s new "pandemic drone" to monitor and analyze data around social distancing and crowds at public beaches, train stations, parks and shopping centers. The drone, developed by Los Angeles-based company Draganfly, will use special sensors and computer vision systems -- but not facial recognition technology [yeah, for now] -- to monitor fever peoples' temperatures, heart and respiratory rates and detect people sneezing and coughing in crowds. [Note: You have to scroll down to the seventh item in "other news" to find this tidbit. The worst deep state rag in the United States, the Hartford Courant, buried it.]