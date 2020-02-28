Whistleblower says HHS sent workers to handle possible coronavirus patients without gear, training | 27 Feb 2020 | The Department of Health and Human Services "improperly deployed" more than a dozen workers to two California military bases receiving Americans evacuated from coronavirus without giving them training or protective gear for handling the possibly high-risk patients, according to a new whistleblower complaint. The whistleblower alleged that HHS officials shot down her concerns and on Feb. 15 threatened to fire her if she did not accept a reassignment. The workers who may have been exposed to the coronavirus then were able to travel freely among the public, the complaint reportedly said.