White House: Anyone 'in close proximity' to Trump or Pence will be tested for coronavirus | 03 April 2020 | Any person "in close proximity" to President Trump or Vice President Pence will be tested for the novel coronavirus starting Friday, the White House said. "As the Physician to the President and White House Operations continue to protect the health and safety of the President and Vice President, starting today anyone who is expected to be in close proximity to either of them will be administered a COVID-19 test to evaluate for pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic carriers status to limit inadvertent transmission," deputy press secretary Judd Deere said Friday. The individuals will receive the same rapid test that Trump referenced during a press briefing on Thursday.