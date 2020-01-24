White House Rolls Out New Rules to End 'Birth Tourism' | 23 Jan 2020 | The Trump administration will implement new rules that aim to prevent pregnant foreign nationals from visiting the U.S. for the sole purpose of giving birth on U.S. soil. The White House announced rules Thursday meant to crack down on "birth tourism," where foreign pregnant women enter the U.S. on a tourist visa in order to give birth, giving their child automatic citizenship. Under the upcoming guidelines, pregnant women applying for B visas -- otherwise known as nonimmigrant visitor visas -- may have to prove that they have a specific purpose for traveling to the U.S. other than giving birth.