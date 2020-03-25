White House, Senate reach historic $2 trillion stimulus deal amid growing coronavirus fears --The full details have yet to be released. | 25 March 2020 | The White House and Senate leaders struck a major deal early Wednesday morning over a $2-trillion package to provide a jolt to an economy struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, capping days of marathon negotiations that produced one of the most expensive and far-reaching measures in the history of Congress. "Ladies and gentleman, we are done," White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland said right before 1 a.m. after leaving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office following negotiations that have gone around the clock since last Friday. "We have a deal." ...The majority leader described it as "a war-time level of investment for our nation," and said that the Senate would move to pass it later in the day on Wednesday.