White House appoints GOP House members to advise Trump's impeachment team | 20 Jan 2020 | The White House announced Monday that President Trump appointed several prominent Republican House members to advise his impeachment defense team ahead of the Senate trial set to begin this week. GOP Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio), John Ratcliffe Texas), Mike Johnson (La.), Mark Meadows (N.C.), Debbie Lesko (Ariz.), Lee Zeldin (N.Y.), Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) and Doug Collins are set to play leading roles. A statement from the White House said the lawmakers "have provided guidance to the White House team, which was prohibited from participating in the proceedings concocted by Democrats in the House of Representatives" throughout the House proceedings and would continue to do so in the Senate.