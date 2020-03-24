White House coronavirus task force advises people who've left NYC to quarantine for 14 days | 24 March 2020 | The top response coordinator for the White House's coronavirus task force, Dr. Deborah Birx, warned people who have been in the New York City metropolitan area to self-quarantine for the next two weeks if they've left town as the contagion continues to spread within the nation's largest city. Birx said on Tuesday that people living in New York City -- arguably the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States with more than 13,000 confirmed cases in the city alone -- should isolate themselves from others if they have left the city for an area with less infections... Birx noted that 60 percent of new cases in the country are coming from the New York metropolitan area.