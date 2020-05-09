White House coronavirus task force spokeswoman tests positive for COVID-19 | 08 May 2020 | The top spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence and the White House coronavirus task force tested positive Friday for COVID-19, setting off a scramble to test officials and journalists with whom she worked. Katie Miller, 25, tested positive Friday morning after testing negative on Thursday...Miller's diagnosis delayed Pence's Air Force Two departure to Iowa on Friday morning as six staffers deplaned due to recent contact with her. Meanwhile, at least two reporters exposed to Miller were summoned to the White House for a free rapid coronavirus test.