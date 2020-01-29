White House tells airlines it may suspend all China-US flights amid coronavirus outbreak --The restrictions could affect flights into and out of China, as well as airports across the United States, the officials said. | 28 Jan 2020 | White House officials have told U.S. airlines the Trump administration is considering suspending flights from China to the U.S. amid an escalating outbreak of a new coronavirus that has infected thousands of people across the world, people familiar with the matter said. The Trump administration is looking at a variety of measures to contain the fast-spreading virus, U.S. health officials told reporters on a conference call Tuesday. White House officials called executives at major U.S. carriers on Tuesday, telling them that a temporary ban on China flights is on the table, according to people familiar with those conversations.