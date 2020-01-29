You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

White House tells airlines it may suspend all China-US flights amid coronavirus outbreak

Wed, 29/01/2020 - 1:28am — legitgov

White House tells airlines it may suspend all China-US flights amid coronavirus outbreak --The restrictions could affect flights into and out of China, as well as airports across the United States, the officials said. | 28 Jan 2020 | White House officials have told U.S. airlines the Trump administration is considering suspending flights from China to the U.S. amid an escalating outbreak of a new coronavirus that has infected thousands of people across the world, people familiar with the matter said. The Trump administration is looking at a variety of measures to contain the fast-spreading virus, U.S. health officials told reporters on a conference call Tuesday. White House officials called executives at major U.S. carriers on Tuesday, telling them that a temporary ban on China flights is on the table, according to people familiar with those conversations.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments