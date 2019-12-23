Whooping cough outbreak closes Texas school despite 100-percent vaccination rate - officials | 18 Dec 2019 | An outbreak of the highly contagious whooping cough has forced one school in Houston, Tex., to close its doors early for the holiday break. St. Theresa Catholic School in Memorial Park will be closed until Jan. 6 due to the outbreak, which has affected students and staff alike. Some children have been hospitalized as a result, the Houston Chronicle reports... Officials with the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston said that 100 percent of students who attend St. Theresa Catholic School are vaccinated against with the illness. [#VaccinesKill #VaccinesMaim]