Whoops: Pentagon Completely Loses $700+ Million in Weapons While Waging War Against ISIS in Middle East | 21 Feb 2020 | According to a report from the Defense Department inspector general, the Pentagon has lost a shocking $715.8 million in equipment and weapons in their fight 'against' ISIS [I-CIA-SIS] in the Middle East. The shocking amount of waste was revealed due to an audit released to the public on Tuesday. The audit determined that officials working for the Special Operations Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve "did not maintain comprehensive lists of all equipment purchased and received" to help allies in Syria fight ISIS terrorists during the fiscal years of 2017 and 2018 because documentation was not properly accounted for in a centralized location. Making matters worse, 1st Theater Sustainment Command officials "did not properly store or secure" the lost equipment and weapons according to the guidelines set out by the Pentagon.