You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Who's Who on Trump's Legal Team for Impeachment Trial

Sat, 18/01/2020 - 5:20am — legitgov

Who's Who on Trump's Legal Team for Impeachment Trial | 17 Jan 2020 | President Donald Trump’s legal advocates for his Senate impeachment trial will include a pair of well-known attorneys who have vigorously defended Trump on television and played roles in some of the most consequential legal dramas in recent history. Among those assisting White House counsel Pat Cipollone and longtime Trump attorney Jay Sekulow on the defense will be Ken Starr, the independent counsel who investigated former President Bill Clinton. Former Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz also will play a role.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments