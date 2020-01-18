Who's Who on Trump's Legal Team for Impeachment Trial | 17 Jan 2020 | President Donald Trump’s legal advocates for his Senate impeachment trial will include a pair of well-known attorneys who have vigorously defended Trump on television and played roles in some of the most consequential legal dramas in recent history. Among those assisting White House counsel Pat Cipollone and longtime Trump attorney Jay Sekulow on the defense will be Ken Starr, the independent counsel who investigated former President Bill Clinton. Former Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz also will play a role.