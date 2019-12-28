WikiLeaks: Chemical Weapons Watchdog Ordered Deletion of 'All Traces' of Findings That Syrian 'Chemical Attack' May Have Been Staged | 27 Dec 2019 | Wikileaks has published shocking leaked documents from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in which they covered up a dissenting report that concluded chemical weapons were not used in the Syrian city of Duoma last year. The latest release is the fourth batch of leaked documents that WikiLeaks has published from OPCW. In one of the leaked e-mail exchanges, from February 27-28, between members of the fact finding mission (FFM) deployed to Douma and senior officials of the OPCW, the watchdog's Chief of Cabinet Sebastien Braha ordered the removal of "all traces" of a report by Ian Henderson... Henderson had inspected the sites in Douma and two cylinders that were found on the site of the alleged attack. In his report, he had concluded that the cylinders were more likely placed there -- not dropped. His findings heavily indicated that the "attack" was staged.