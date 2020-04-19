Wisconsin Sheriff Says He Will Not Enforce Stay-at-Home Order, Cites Constitutional Rights | 18 April 2020 | Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling indicated in a statement on Friday he will not enforce the state's stay-at-home order, which Gov. Tony Evers (D) extended through May 26. The sheriff provided an update to Racine County citizens on Friday, outlining his position on the enforcement of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) public health emergency order. While Wisconsin law gives both the governor and Wisconsin DHS "the authority to develop emergency measures and enforce rules and order to protect the public during a health crisis," Schmaling emphasized that state law "does not have the power to supersede or suspend the Constitutional rights of American citizens."