Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down governor's extension of stay-at-home order | 13 May 2020 | The Wisconsin state Supreme Court ruled against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers's stay-at-home order extension. In a 4-3 decision, the court said Evers's order is "invalid, and therefore, unenforceable," because the governor does not have the authority to enforce it without input from the state legislature. Four out of five of the Supreme Court's conservative judges were in the majority. The decision leaves the stay-at-home order in place until May 20 to give Evers and Republicans time to work out a new plan.