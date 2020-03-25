Workers in military garb set up makeshift morgue for coronavirus victims outside NYC hospital --'The plan is for them to be there and throughout the city,' the source said. | 24 March 2020 | Workers in military outfits built a makeshift morgue outside Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan on Tuesday to deal with a potential surge of coronavirus victims, The Post has learned. Two refrigerated trailers were trucked to the site at 30th Street and the FDR Drive, along with a customized RV labeled "MOBILE COMMAND CENTER -- MEDICAL EXAMINER." A team of men wearing camouflage fatigues and face masks set up a series of white tents that form a tunnel to a larger, white tent. Other men wearing jackets that identified them as members of the NYPD and the city's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were also at the scene. A source familiar with the operation said that additional refrigerated trailers would be brought to the site and that similar set-ups would be built up outside other hospitals.