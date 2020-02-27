World battles virus epidemic as cases multiply outside China --Illness has spread to at least 39 countries - world health officials | 26 Feb 2020 | The World Health Organization reported that the number of new cases outside China on Tuesday exceeded the number of new infections inside the country for the first time. The number in China was 412, while the tally in the rest of the world was 459...About 81,000 people around the globe have been sickened by the coronavirus that kept finding new targets. With Brazil confirming the arrival of Latin America’s first case, the virus had a toehold on every continent but Antarctica.