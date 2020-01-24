Yang: Trump followers 'kind of like me' | 23 Jan 2020 | Entrepreneur and Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang joked Thursday that he is President Trump's "worst nightmare" heading into the 2020 elections and that his supporters "kind of like me." "You know who's figured out that I'm the worst nightmare for Donald Trump in the general? Donald Trump," Yang said at a town hall in Iowa Thursday. Yang continued, saying that the president has "tweeted about every candidate in the field except for me," for three reasons. "One, he knows his followers kind of like me," Yang said...