YouTube takes down video of epidemiologist criticizing lockdowns and pushing herd immunity | 16 May 2020 | YouTube took down a video from an epidemiologist who opposed stay-at-home orders. Dr. Knut M. Wittkowski, the former head of biostatistics, epidemiology, and research design at Rockefeller University, claims to be the latest to be punished by YouTube's intensified community standards amid the coronavirus, saying the company removed his video, which had accumulated more than 1.3 million views. According to the New York Post, the now-deleted video showed Wittkowski advocating for herd immunity as the proper approach for countering the coronavirus pandemic. "With all respiratory diseases, the only thing that stops the disease is herd immunity. About 80% of the people need to have had contact with the virus, and the majority of them won't even have recognized that they were infected," he reportedly said.