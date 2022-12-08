ABC News Chief Investigative Reporter: Americans Who Are Angry Over Trump Raid Are 'Neo-Nazis' Because Merrick Garland Is Jewish | 12 Aug 2022 | The outrage amongst Americans over the unprecedented FBI raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home is anti-Semitic in nature because Attorney General Merrick Garland is Jewish, warns ABC News Chief Investigative Reporter Josh Margolin. "Far right, neo-Nazis, white supremacists" are calling for violence following the raid of Trump's estate because Attorney General Merrick Garland is Jewish, the corporate media talking head argued on Friday. "As soon as President Trump put out confirmation on Monday that the raid had been done and was underway, we immediately started seeing factions on the far right, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, militia organizers calling for violence as they always have done against Jews -- the attorney general is Jewish," Margolin said. "Against the FBI, federal law enforcement, against other perceived enemies -- enemies they perceive to be enemies of President Trump.”