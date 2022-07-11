ABC News Explains Why a 'Red Mirage' Will Occur Tuesday - Reveals Which States Democrats Are Going to Try to Stea

ABC News Explains Why a 'Red Mirage' Will Occur Tuesday - Reveals Which States Democrats Are Going to Try to Steal | 7 Nov 2022 | ABC News explained why a "Red Mirage" will occur Tuesday on Election Day. "[Republican candidates'] leads will dwindle, or crumble completely, after perceived "dumps" of votes are recorded by state election officials who count mail-in and absentee ballots in the days -- or even weeks -- following Election Day." ABC News said. ABC News revealed which states the Democrats are going to steal with post-Election Day ballot counting. "[The Red Mirage is] likely to occur in some of the same states where the phenomenon presented itself last cycle -- in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin -- battleground states that also happen to feature some of the most hotly contested races of the election season." ABC News said. We've seen this before. A Democratic data firm warned of a "Red Mirage" shortly before the 2020 election. The Democrats got away with the steal in 2020 so they're doing it again.