ABC News Political Director Calls for Cleansing of Trump Voters | 07 Jan 2021 | ABC News Political Director Rick Klein called for the “cleansing” of Trump supporters Thursday following the Capitol Hill chaos, which featured the president's loyal followers storming the complex. "Trump will be an ex-president in 13 days. The fact is that getting rid of Trump is the easy part," Klein wrote in a since-deleted post on Twitter, which already banned the president for 12 hours after the riots and teed up a permanent suspension. "Cleansing the movement he commands is going to be something else." Klein’s calls for cleansing are reminiscent of leftist demands to reprimand the 74 million Americans who voted for the president in the November election last year.