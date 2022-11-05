Abortion rights activists hold protest outside of Justice Alito's home | 10 May 2022 | A large group of demonstrators gathered outside conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s home on Monday night to protest his leaked draft opinion to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case and end federal protections for abortion rights. The demonstration -- dubbed a "Vigil for Abortion Rights" -- was organized by activist group Shut Down D.C., which said it would take its protests directly to the justice's house in Northern Virginia "because it’s been impossible to reach him at the Supreme Court." The group marched down the street, some carrying a banner that read "Repro Freedom for All," as others chanted "our bodies, our voice" and "Alito is a coward," video from Fox News shows... Scores of outraged abortion rights activists demonstrated outside the homes of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh over the weekend after the opinion leaked last week.