Absentee ballot drop boxes illegal, Wisconsin Supreme Court rules | 8 July 2022 | The Wisconsin Supreme Court on ruled Friday, July 8 that unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal in the state. The court also ruled that one person cannot drop off another person's ballot. The ruling means absentee ballot drop boxes will stay shut down. Milwaukee's 15 drop boxes remain covered, as they have been since the Wisconsin Supreme Court allowed a lower court's ruling to take effect in the spring. In 2020, Wisconsin housed at least 528 absentee ballot drop boxes in both majority Democratic and majority Republican areas.