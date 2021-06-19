'Absolutely Not': Imran Khan Swats Down CIA Request to Use Pakistani Bases for Afghanistan Ops | 19 June 2021 | The Pentagon and US State Department have been pursuing former Soviet republics to Afghanistan's north as places to continue operations after the September 2021 withdrawal, but have so far had little luck, given their proximity and ties to the Russian Federation. Pakistani President Imran Khan told Axios in an interview due to be aired on Sunday that the CIA will "absolutely not" be allowed to operate from Pakistani soil after the US completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan later this year... While Islamabad won't cooperate with the US any longer, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has signaled that his administration might seek out their help in achieving stability without the US.