Abuse survivors' network blasts Dalai Lama's 'blatantly sexual act' after he asked a 12-year-old boy to suck his tongue in public | 10 April 2023 | An abuse survivors' network has blasted the actions of the Dalai Lama which saw him kissing a young Indian boy on the lips before asking him to "suck" his tongue. The Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, a U.S.-based organization that supports the survivors of spiritual and religious abuse, expressed their disgust on Monday following the release of the disturbing footage. "We are as horrified as any viewer by the actions of the Dalai Lama. Our primary concern is with the innocent boy who was the subject of this disgusting request by a revered spiritual figure. Additionally, it is just as disturbing to read the minimizing statement released on behalf of Buddhist enlightenment," the abuse support network SNAP said in a statement. "An 87-year-old man asking a young boy to perform a blatantly sexual act in a public setting is very disturbing. We feel it is important that every single person who sees, suspects, or suffers child sex crimes, regardless of the level of crime, contact law enforcement to report it," the statement read.