ACIP committee approves mRNA vaccines for the childhood schedule 15-0 --This allows the EUA to end, but provides full immunity protection forever for the COVID vaccine manufacturers. By Steve Kirsch | 20 Oct 2022 | The ACIP committee voted on Thursday, as predicted, to add the COVID vaccines to the childhood vaccination schedule so that the manufacturers will now get full liability protection for the authorized product forever. The last of the public commenters was cut off because they were talking about Nuremberg. They were asking why do you even have a public comment section because nobody listens to the comments. The ACIP committee voted 15-0 to approve the mRNA COVID shots for the childhood immunization schedule, just as I and others predicted they would.