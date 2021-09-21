'Action could be taken' against students using wrong pronouns at Point Park University --Point Park University students recently received an email outlining the school's anti-discrimination policy, which states that 'action could be taken' if a complaint around 'misgendering' or 'pronoun misuse' is filed. | 20 Sept 2021 | On September 13, the Office of Equity and Inclusion notified the student body of Point Park University (PPU) that "action could be taken" against individuals who do not use their classmates' preferred pronouns. Campus Reform obtained a copy of the email. The university's Misgendering, Pronoun Misuse, and Deadnaming Policy states "any individual who has been informed of another person's gender identity, pronouns, or chosen name is expected to respect that individual." If a complaint is filed regarding this policy, "action could be taken," the email reads.